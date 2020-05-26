Woman who called cops on man in Central Park put on leave from job

article

A white woman at the center of a viral video where she is seen calling the police on a black man inside Central Park was placed on administrative leave by the investment company that employs her.

“We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone racism of any kind,” said Franklin Templeton via Twitter. “While we are in the process of investigating the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave.”

Amy Cooper is seen on the video Monday walking her dog along a wooded area of the park known as The Ramble. A man, Christian Cooper, who is not related to Amy Cooper, can be heard asking the woman to put the dog on a leash.

"I'm taking a picture and calling the cops," Amy Cooper is heard saying in the video. "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life."

Signs throughout The Ramble warn dog owners to keep dogs leashed.

Amy refuses and becomes angered when Christian offers the dog a treat. Christian, an avid bird watcher, told various media outlets that he pulls out dog treats whenever dogs are not leashed. The only way to keep them from eating treats would be to leash them, said Christian.

An NYPD spokeswoman told the NY Post that they were called to the Ramble at around 8:10 a.m. for a report of an assault.

To compound the situation, Amy Cooper is seen dragging her dog, nearly choking it during the exchange. She reportedly returned the adopted pooch to a local animal shelter.

“As of this evening, the owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog in question to our rescue while this matter is being addressed,” Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue said via Facebook. “The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health."

Amy Cooper later apologized on various news outlets to Christian Cooper and anyone who was offended by her actions in the video.

“Upon arrival, police determined two individuals had engaged in a verbal dispute,” Sergeant Mary Frances O’Donnell told the Post adding that no arrests or summonses were issued and that “both parties went on their way.”