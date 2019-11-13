WWE fans to celebrate WrestleMania 36 ticket sales with free event at Amalie Arena

WWE fans are a little more than five months away from what many consider to be the greatest show in sports entertainment and it’s all happening in Tampa Bay.

WrestleMania 36 presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning. Fans can celebrate Wednesday night by meeting WWE superstars in person at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa.

The WrestleMania On-Sale party is scheduled to include appearances by superstars Nia Jax, Ruby Riott and Alicia Fox, along with WWE legend The Boogeyman and WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart.

There will also be games, live in-ring matches and an exclusive chance for fans to get their tickets in person before they go on sale to the general public on Friday. Earlier this year, Hulk Hogan, a Tampa Bay resident, said he was excited that the main event was coming to Tampa, finally.

"When you are inside (Raymond James) stadium next year-- when you see the energy, feel the energy, when you see the pyro and laser lights, the matches. There will be an energy, a level. I just started thinking about how it affected me and how I fell in love with wrestling. Everyone here is going to feel that."

The WrestleMania On-Sale party is Wednesday night at 5:30 at Amelie arena. Gates open at 4:30 and the event will run until 8 p.m.. It is free and open to the public but space is limited so fans have to register in advance online at WrestlemaniaTampaBay.com.

The presale tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

WrestleMania 36 will take place Sunday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. inside Raymond James Stadium.

