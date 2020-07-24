YMCA hosting blood and plasma drive in Tampa Bay

As Tampa Bay continues to see more cases of COVID-19, the need for convalescent plasma is also on the rise. The YMCA partnered with OneBlood to set up 20 additional locations around the Bay Area for people to come out and donate blood on Friday.

Currently, there’s a short supply of convalescent plasma on-hand at area hospitals, resulting in COVID-19 patients having to wait -- sometimes days -- in order to get the infusions that they need.

With many hospitals running out of remdesivir, doctors are using the plasma infusions as a treatment for patients with the virus. That’s why the plasma is in such high demand.

When someone recovers from COVID-19, their body starts to create antibodies in their blood. When a current coronavirus patient is given that convalescent plasma, or plasma from that person who’s recovered from the virus, the antibodies in the plasma will begin fighting the virus off.

That’s why local doctors are encouraging people who have recovered from COVID-19 to give blood, because it has the potential to save lives.

Blood donations will be happening at various locations across the Bay Area from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The donations are by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit oneblood.org/ymca or call 1-888-936-6283.

Donors who go to one of the YMCA locations will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test and a free wellness check up.

Bardmoor YMCA : 8495 Bryan Dairy Rd., Largo, FL 33777

Bob Gilberston Central City Family YMCA: 110 E. Palm Ave.,Tampa, FL 33602

Bob Sierra North Tampa YMCA: 4029 Northdale Rd., Tampa, FL 33624

Campo Family YMCA: 3414 Culbreath Rd., Valrico, FL 33596

Clearwater YMCA: 1005 South Highland Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756

East Pasco Family YMCA: 37301 Chapel Hill Lp., Zephyrhills, FL 33542

Greater Palm Harbor YMCA: 1600 16th St., Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Greater Ridgecrest YMCA: 1801 119th St. N., Largo, FL 33774

James P. Gills Family YMCA: 8411 Photonics Dr., Trinity, FL 34655

Jim & Heather Gills YMCA: 3200 1st Ave. S., Saint Petersburg, FL 33712

New Tampa Family YMCA: 16221 Compton Dr., Tampa, FL 33647

North Brandon Family YMCA: 3097 S. Kingsway Rd., Seffner, FL 33584

North Pinellas YMCA: 4550 Village Center Dr., Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA: 8950 W. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33615

Plant City Family YMCA: 1507 YMCA Place, Plant City, FL 33563

South Tampa Family YMCA: 4411 S. Himes Ave., Tampa, FL 33611

Spurlino Family YMCA: 9650 Old Big Bend Rd., Gibsonton, FL 33534

YMCA Camp Cristina: 9840 Balm Riverview Road., Riverview, FL 33569



All donors at the following Y locations will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, free t-shirt and coupon for a free Domino’s pizza.



Hernando County YMCA: 1300 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609

Citrus Memorial Health Foundation: 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461

