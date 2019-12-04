Zephyrhills police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

article

Police in Zephyrhills are asking the public to be on the lookout for an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home.

Police released a photo of young Emmanual Jose Torres, who was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday. His father called police around 9 p.m. to report him missing. They said he was reported missing from the area of 3rd Avenue within the city limits. His bicycle was found nearby.

He is described as 5’4 tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Emmanual was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

