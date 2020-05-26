ZooTampa offering free 'Senior Day' Tuesday before reopening to public

After being closed for over two months, ZooTampa is preparing to reopen to the public on Friday. However, before their official opening, they’re setting aside a special day Tuesday for senior citizens to have a day at the zoo just for themselves.

The zoo has been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but anyone 65 years old or older is invited to come out to the zoo Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon to enjoy a morning outdoors with wildlife.

Tickets are free of charge, but ZooTampa will only be handing 500 tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests who want to visit for the zoo’s senior day have to be at least 65 years old, and no kids will be allowed. The offer is limited to two people per party.

While the zoo is excited to be opening their doors back up, they have implemented many changes to make sure visitors stay safe.

ZooTampa will be limiting their capacity to 50% to help keep the crowds down. They will also be limiting their indoor venues to only 50% capacity as well. Guests will need to have their temperature taken before they can enter. The zoo said they will be requiring and enforcing social distancing as well as making sure they’re aren’t groups congregating around the zoo.

As far as masks go, employees will be required to wear them. While guests are not required to wear a mask, they are strongly encouraged to do so. The zoo will have masks on hand for free.

ZooTampa will open back up to the public, Friday, May 29.

For more information on ZooTampa’s new guidelines, click here.

