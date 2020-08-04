Buccaneers sign veteran RB LeSean McCoy to 1-year contract

article

Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy has finalized a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the signing, the Bucs add another offensive playmaker to help Tom Brady with his new team.

The 32-year-old McCoy is entering his 12th NFL season. He has started 141 of 160 career games, rushing for 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns. He also has been effective in the passing attack, with 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy added a Super Bowl title to his resume as a backup with the Chiefs last season.