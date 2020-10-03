Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, will miss Patriots game vs. Chiefs: report

article

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Newton had tested positive and that Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer will have to start against the defending Super Bowl champions, ESPN reported Saturday. The Patriots have reportedly conducted mass testing and there was no spread.

Newton was not listed on the team’s injury report on Friday and was not officially placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list which is for players who have either tested positive for the virus or had been around someone who tested positive for the virus. Teams are prohibited from disclosing health statuses regarding the coronavirus.

“Last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of the highest priority.”

The report of Newton contracting the virus comes as the NFL was forced to reschedule two games because the Tennessee Titans had a break out within their organization. The Titans were set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers but that game was moved to Week 7.

The Steelers were originally going to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 but now will face their AFC North division rivals in Week 8. Their matchup will take place on Nov. 1.

The Titans and Steelers will now use Week 4 as their bye week and the Ravens’ bye week will occur Week 7. Baltimore’s bye week was originally set for Week 8.