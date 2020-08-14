FHSAA board to decide fate of high school sports schedules amid pandemic

High school athletes across Florida could find out Friday whether they will hit the fields this fall. The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors will hold an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss the schedule for fall, winter and spring sports.

The board will consider input from Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio. Both have echoed a petition calling for the FHSAA to keep its current August 24 start date for official fall tryouts and practices.

There are, however, two other options on the table: Start sometime during the month of October, or push back the start of the season even later to the end of November.

The father of Noah Kent, a rising senior on Cambridge Christian School's football team, started the online petition. Since going live Tuesday, it's gained traction on social media among players, parents and coaches, using the hashtag, #LetThemPlay.

It has since garnered more than 40,000 signatures in the process.

Kent said that with many issues young people are dealing with, sports are a source of refuge.

"That atmosphere supports student athletes mentally, physically, emotionally, physiologically," he told FOX 13. "It provides kids with healthy leadership.”

The athletic director of Cambridge Christian has sent the petition to each of the FHSAA's 16 board members, hoping to push them in that direction.

The FHSAA's executive director is expected to stay consistent in his support for an August 24 practice date for fall sports. However, the board could consider news out of North Carolina where, this week, they moved all start dates back -- shifting football season to February and become the 13th state to push the sport to 2021.

