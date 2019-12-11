'Great Scott': USF will formally introduce fans to new head football coach

article

The University of South Florida’s new head coach, Jeff Scott, arrived in Tampa Tuesday – getting off the plane with his wife and daughter.

By Wednesday, Scott will get the formal welcome with his introductory press conference in the Alumni Center on the Tampa campus, starting at 11 a.m.

Details of Scott’s contract has since been revealed. The first-year head coach will make $12.5 over the next five years – with 1.8 million coming his way in the first year. There’s a $2.5 million buyout after the first year – and it progressively gets less.

Scott is the fifth head coach in USF’s football history, following Jim Leavitt, Skip Holtz, Willie Taggart and Charlie Strong.

He was born in Arcadia, Florida, and was the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson since 2015. Scott helped lead the team to their fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance in 2019. Back in 2017 – at Raymond James Stadium – he claimed the program’s first national title in 35 years.

The former co-offensive coordinator for Clemson University swung by Raymond James Stadium – perhaps for the first time since winning a national championship on that field back in 2017 – and recorded a quick ‘hello’ to fans.

“Great to be back in Raymond James Stadium,” he wrote in the Twitter post. “This time as a USF Bull.”

At the end of the video, he formed the iconic Bull horns sign with his hands.

“Go Bulls.”

