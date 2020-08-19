Kucherov, Lightning look to clinch series against Columbus

One victory away from advancing in the NHL playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning feels a sense of urgency to finish the task as soon as possible.

“Any time you can finish out a series it’s always the toughest one to get,” Lightning forward Tyler Johnson said. “You never want to give a team life, especially a team like Columbus. They’re a good quality opponent.”

The Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in the first round of last season’s playoffs, and this year’s series has been a lot tighter than Tampa Bay’s 3-1 advantage might suggest.

The teams played a five-overtime thriller in Game 1. Lightning coach Jon Cooper noted both clubs are still feeling the effects of that game.

In theory, ending a series as quickly as possible could preserve energy for subsequent rounds.

Cooper, reiterating how difficult it is to get a fourth win, said the focus has to be on doing whatever’s necessary to win a game — not the potential benefit of extra rest.

“The key ... is closing a team out. The early part is just a luxury,” the Tampa Bay coach said.

Advertisement

“All I care about is closing the series out,” Cooper added. “We’ll deal with the aftereffects after that.”

The Blue Jackets played fairly well in a 2-1 loss in Game 4, and captain Nick Foligno said the team remains confident it can work its way back into the series.

“We’re a team that has an idea of how we need to play to be successful,” Foligno said. “We’re not going to change because of the situation. It’s an opportunity to win one game. I think we’re excited about that challenge.”