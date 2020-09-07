Lightning romp to 8-2 win over Isles to open East finals

article

Brayden Point scored twice and added three assists, and the well-rested Tampa Bay Lightning romped to a 8-2 win over the travel- and game-weary New York Islanders to open the Eastern Conference finals.

The Lightning showed no signs of rust following a near week-long break after eliminating the Boston Bruins in their second-round series with a 3-2 double-overtime win on Aug. 31. They instead resembled a refreshed team by scoring three times on nine shots to build a 3-1 lead by the 10:46 mark of the first period, and matched a franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game.

The Islanders, by comparison, came out flat, looking like a team that spent Sunday flying to Edmonton, Alberta, from Toronto.

First Period--1, Tampa Bay, Point 7 (Coleman, Schenn), 1:14. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 4 (Lee, Barzal), 4:33 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 6 (Kucherov, Point), 8:12 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 1 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 10:46. Penalties--Coleman, TB (Interference), 2:49; Greene, NYI (Holding Stick), 6:16; Kucherov, TB (Hooking), 15:00; Sergachev, TB (Tripping), 18:13.

Second Period--5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 4 (Shattenkirk, Maroon), 4:03. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 8 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:18 (pp). Penalties--Hedman, TB (High Sticking), 8:13; Pageau, NYI (Hooking), 10:56; Greene, NYI (High Sticking), 12:54; Tampa Bay bench, served by Maroon (Tripping), 17:53.

Third Period--7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 5 (Point, Shattenkirk), 5:51. 8, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 3 (Eberle, Lee), 8:46. 9, Tampa Bay, Palat 6 (Point, Kucherov), 9:31. 10, Tampa Bay, Gourde 5 (Shattenkirk, Hedman), 13:15 (pp). Penalties--Martin, NYI (Roughing), 4:57; Sergachev, TB (Roughing), 4:57; Johnston, NYI (Misconduct), 4:57; Brassard, NYI (Slashing), 12:37; N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Eberle (Too Many Men on the Ice), 15:20; Martin, NYI (Delay of Game), 15:31.

Shots on Goal--N.Y. Islanders 6-11-8--25. Tampa Bay 10-8-16--34.

Power-play opportunities--N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5; Tampa Bay 3 of 6.

Goalies--N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 9-2-2 (25 shots-20 saves), N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 2-1-1 (9-6). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-3-0 (25-23).