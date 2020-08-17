Lightning takes on Blue Jackets with 2-1 series lead

Columbus managed just seven combined shots in the final two periods in Saturday’s Game 3 against Tampa Bay, leading to a 3-2 loss that put the Lightning up 2-1 heading into Game 4 Monday.

The Blue Jackets already play a close-to-the-vest style and the Lightning have made it tougher on them with offensive pressure.

“The more you make them play offense, the more they maybe don’t have the legs or the wind to go down and play offense,” Lightning coach John Cooper said. “You’re almost defending all over the ice.”

The Lightning take on the Blue Jackets in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 3-2.

The Blue Jackets are 23-9-10 against conference opponents. Columbus averages only 2.9 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

The Lightning are 18-5-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has scored 243 goals and is the NHL leader averaging 3.5 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 33.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report