NFL Draft to be held virtually tonight amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NFL is offering fans their first bit of excitement since the coronavirus pandemic brought the sports world to a halt last month.

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, not from any particular city — but live online.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Noticeably absent will be the fans. Social distancing guidelines have forced the league to forego the typical three-day, in-person draft.

That means Commissioner Roger Goodell won’t be bear-hugged by draftees making their way on stage. And he’ll be spared the sound of boos every time he comes to the microphone, which has become practically customary in drafts held by professional sports leagues.

Las Vegas fans will miss their turn as the host city, so they won’t get to chant or sing songs about the Raiders, which recently became Sin City’s first NFL team. And representatives from rival teams will miss out on trolling the draft crowd.

Advertisement

Even so, the most important thing — the draft itself — will still go on. Goodell will get the night started from the confines of his basement.

The league held a practice draft on Monday, to iron out any technical glitches that might arise. According to the Associated Press, it went on without any major hangups.

But a few of the challenges included timing and background noise from people talking over each other.

When the real draft gets underway, fans can expect to see the production as other drafts, though remarkably quieter.

RELATED: NFL advises clubs to be prepared to conduct draft in 'fully virtual format'

Mel Kiper Jr. will still be there to grade each pick, but his usual partner Todd McShay won’t be. He announced on Twitter that he would miss the draft because he is recovering from the coronavirus.

Over the three-day event, fans should expect highlights galore, analysis from league insiders and interviews with coaches. It’ll all wrap up Saturday when the New York Giants announce this year’s Mr. Irrelevant, the joking title prescribed to the player drafted 255th — the very last slot in the draft.

Goodell and many team executives shared photos of their draft setups on Twitter.

This story was reported from Atlanta.