Tampa Bay Bucs tease uniform reveal Tuesday

The wait is over. Fans may finally find out what the Bucs' new uniforms will look like.

It's been an exciting offseason as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tom Brady as the team's new quarterback. The team also planned to make its big uniform reveal this month.

On social media, the team appeared to tease that they will show off the new look at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Back in February, the Bucs confirmed they will get new uniforms.

"We have heard the feedback from our fans loud and clear and have been working with the NFL and our league partners at Nike to usher in a new look as we enter this next decade of Buccaneers football,” Bucs owner, Ed Glazer, said earlier this year. “We look forward to revealing more details in the near future about our official unveiling event which will take place later this spring."

RELATED: It's official: Tom Brady is going to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Advertisement

It's been said the new look may be similar to the ones worn during the team's Super Bowl win -- and maybe even incorprate the original orange-and-red 'Creamsicle' uniform. The color scheme was the first when the Bucs began playing in 1976.

Lee Roy Selmon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during an NFL football game circa 1976 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

In 1997, the orange and red were replaced by pewter and a darker red. The team won its first Super Bowl Championship in 2002.

The Bucs also introduced a new logo with a skull and crossed swords on a red battle flag. The flag has become a familiar and major part of the team’s imagery.

Another uniform transformation occurred in 2014. The team maintained the red and pewter colors and slighly modified the flag logo, but decided to make the red much more vivid. A darker pewter was adopted.

The Bucs said the uniform changes for 2020 will be “based on what Buccaneer fans want to see.”

A previously rejected Buccaneers logo, as seen on display at One Buc Place in 2014.

A previously rejected Buccaneers logo, as seen on display at One Buc Place in 2014.

A previously rejected Buccaneers logo, as seen on display at One Buc Place in 2014.