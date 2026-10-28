Rays look to stay alive against Brewers in World Series Game 5

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field after a 12th-inning walk-off win kept their season alive. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound for Milwaukee as the Brewers seek to close out their first championship. Tampa Bay used multiple relievers Tuesday and has not formally announced its starting pitcher for Wednesday night.



The Tampa Bay Rays are fighting to extend their World Series run once again Wednesday night as they face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 5 at Tropicana Field, hoping to build on a dramatic extra-inning Game 4 win that kept their championship hopes alive.

World Series Game 5 preview

Tampa Bay rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 12th inning Tuesday to beat Milwaukee 4-3, avoiding a sweep and cutting the Brewers' lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-1.

PREVIOUS: Tampa Bay Rays beat Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of World Series

The Rays still face elimination, but another win at home would send the series back to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Friday.

Game 5 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One.

Can the Rays keep their World Series hopes alive?

The backstory:

The Rays entered the World Series looking to win the first championship in franchise history. Instead, Milwaukee won the first three games and put Tampa Bay on the brink of elimination.

The Brewers opened the series with a 3-2 victory in Game 1 before rallying from a four-run deficit to win Game 2, 5-4. Milwaukee then dominated Game 3, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning of a 10-1 victory Monday.

Tuesday's win gave Tampa Bay a chance to keep its season going.

The Rays will need another victory Wednesday to force a return trip to Milwaukee. If the Brewers win, they will capture the franchise's first World Series championship.

Rays rally in 12th inning to beat Brewers

Game 4 featured several momentum swings before Tampa Bay delivered the decisive rally in extra innings.

The Rays scored first in the second inning when Chandler Simpson scored, bringing Jonny DeLuca home. Milwaukee tied the game in the fourth on Cooper Pratt's RBI double, but Tampa Bay regained the lead when Junior Caminero scored on DeLuca's infield grounder.

The Brewers tied the game again in the fifth on David Hamilton's solo home run, and neither team scored again through the ninth inning.

Milwaukee took the lead in the top of the 12th inning, putting Tampa Bay three outs away from elimination. But the Rays answered with two runs in the bottom half to secure a 4-3 win and keep their World Series hopes alive. The rally began when Junior Caminero reached first on a fielding error. Tampa Bay followed with four consecutive clutch singles, capped by second baseman Ben Williamson’s game-winning hit to right field.

The victory kept Tampa Bay's World Series hopes alive and gave the team another opportunity in front of its home crowd.

Brewers turn to Jacob Misiorowski for Game 5

What we know:

Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in Game 5. The Rays used a plethora of relief arms to survive Game 4.

Misiorowski started Game 1 for the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits over five innings in Milwaukee's 3-2 victory.

Tampa Bay will need to find a way to generate offense against the Brewers while managing its pitching after Tuesday's 12-inning game.

Rays starting pitcher rotation decision

What we don't know:

Tampa Bay had not announced their starting pitcher as of Wednesday morning.

World Series Game 5 details

Matchup: Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg

TV: FOX and FOX Deportes

Streaming: FOX One and YouTube TV

Can the Rays make World Series history?

By the numbers:

The odds remain steep for Tampa Bay. No team has ever come back to win the World Series after falling behind 3-0.

In the previous 25 World Series in which a team took a 3-0 lead, all 25 went on to win the championship. Four teams won Game 4 after falling behind 3-0, but all four lost Game 5 and were eliminated.

The only team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven postseason series was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who rallied to beat the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Potential trip back to Milwaukee

What's next:

The Rays need another win to keep the series going. A Tampa Bay victory Wednesday would send the teams back to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Friday, Oct. 30.

If necessary, Game 7 would be played Saturday, Oct. 31, at American Family Field.

For now, Tampa Bay's focus is on extending the series one more night. After Tuesday's extra-inning comeback, the Rays have another chance to make a run at the franchise's first World Series title.