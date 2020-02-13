The Tampa Bay Rays’ ready for first official workout of 2020
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - In Port Charlotte, players for the Tampa Bay Rays will have their first officials workout for spring training Thursday.
Most of the players have already been out there getting a head start.
The Rays first springs training game is Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Red Sox in Fort Myers. The regular season kicks off March 26 – and it could be a good season ahead.
The Rays are predicted to be the fourth best team in the American League.