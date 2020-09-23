USF contact tracing after Notre Dame players test positive for COVID-19

Just days after playing the South Florida Bulls in South Bend, the University of Notre Dame's football team is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, prompting the Florida team to begin contact tracing.

Notre Dame reported seven new cases Monday after six were reported on Friday. Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

The schools said they were working with the ACC to reschedule the game. Both teams have off Oct. 3.

PREVIOUS: No. 7 Notre Dame beats South Florida 52-0, extends streak

USF athletics officials say they are taking the news seriously. In a statement, they said they're now contact tracing based on game footage.

They said the outbeak at Notre Dame would potentially impact USF, but they're still trying to figure out exactly who came in with the Notre Dame players who've tested positive.

Advertisement

In early September, the USF football program reported its first coronavirus case, ending a 40-day streak of negative tests.

RELATED: USF begins selling single-game tickets for final home games, where masks will be required

Communications director Brian Seigrest provided the following statement:

"We tested twice Friday ahead of the game (travel squad) all negatives. We tested again Monday, negatives. We are currently contact tracing the game video. Could have a potential impact, still evaluating who came in contact. We test again tomorrow AM on normal Monday-Wednesday-Friday testing schedule."

