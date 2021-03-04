USF's Georgina Corrick taking advantage of team's return to action

On the surface, Georgina Corrick seems like your average, softball-hucking, apple pie-loving American.

"I grew up in Georgia for about seven or eight years," Corrick said. ''I've been hopping around Florida ever since."

Georgina was actually born in the United Kingdom. She and her family moved to the United States when she was just three months of age, and despite being growing up around British accents, Georgina's is nowhere to be heard.

"My English accent [is] absolutely atrocious," Corrick admitted. "I've never heard anything worse."

Georgina does have British tendencies that surface on occasion.

"Still to this day it's not 'yogurt.' It's 'yoh-gurt.'" Corrick said with a laugh. "[I use] weird English phrases from my parents that nobody understands like 'boot of a car.'"

"I'm very, very cognizant of what I'm saying is the American version of what's supposed to be said."

One thing that is certain about Georgina is her ability on the diamond.

In USF's final three-game series of February against FAU, Corrick struck out 37 batters over 17 innings, allowed just one run, and helped her own cause by hitting two home runs. Maybe it's just a run-of-the-mill hot streak, but Corrick is just happy to be playing softball again after the COVID-19 pandemic cut last softball season short.

"Over the summer a lot of us realized that softball is everything to us," Corrick said. "We have that attitude that there's nothing to lose when we come out to practice."

Having nothing to lose in practice provides much to lose overall, but Corrick prefers it that way.

"I think we have a lot to lose, and I’m protective of it," Corrick said. "I want to come out here and perform well every day because I know that nothing is promised. Every single one of us is excited to be back out here because we weren’t sure we were going to be able to."