What NFL games are on FOX 13 this week?

Published 
NFL
FOX 13 News

Bucs fans looking forward to Brady’s debut

Tom Brady is just a few days away from making his much-anticipated debut in pewter and red.

TAMPA, Fla. - FOX 13 is proud to be Tampa Bay’s home of the NFL on FOX and NFC football games. 

Here’s the NFL football lineup for Sunday, September 13, 2020:

  • 10:30 a.m. – FOX 13 Tailgate Sunday
  • 11 a.m. – FOX NFL Kickoff
  • 12 p.m. – FOX NFL Sunday
  • 1 p.m. – Seattle at Atlanta
  • 4 p.m. – Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Remember, you can watch FOX 13 via cable, satellite, and over-the-air digital antenna.

To stream the games, you can download the FOX Sports app.

