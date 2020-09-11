What NFL games are on FOX 13 this week?
TAMPA, Fla. - FOX 13 is proud to be Tampa Bay’s home of the NFL on FOX and NFC football games.
Here’s the NFL football lineup for Sunday, September 13, 2020:
- 10:30 a.m. – FOX 13 Tailgate Sunday
- 11 a.m. – FOX NFL Kickoff
- 12 p.m. – FOX NFL Sunday
- 1 p.m. – Seattle at Atlanta
- 4 p.m. – Tampa Bay at New Orleans
Remember, you can watch FOX 13 via cable, satellite, and over-the-air digital antenna.
To stream the games, you can download the FOX Sports app.
