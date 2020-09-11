What NFL games are on FOX 13 this week?

FOX 13 is proud to be Tampa Bay’s home of the NFL on FOX and NFC football games.

Here’s the NFL football lineup for Sunday, September 13, 2020:

10:30 a.m. – FOX 13 Tailgate Sunday

11 a.m. – FOX NFL Kickoff

12 p.m. – FOX NFL Sunday

1 p.m. – Seattle at Atlanta

4 p.m. – Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Remember, you can watch FOX 13 via cable, satellite, and over-the-air digital antenna.

To stream the games, you can download the FOX Sports app.

