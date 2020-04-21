You can get a free Doritos Locos taco at Taco Bell on April 21

article

Taco Tuesday is extra special with some free tacos.

On Tuesday, April 21, Taco Bell is once again offering a free taco to drive-thru guests at participating locations across the U.S. No purchase is necessary.

Each customer has a choice of a Flamin' Hot or Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco.

The offer is limited to one per person. Customers can order ahead through the Taco Bell website or app for drive-thru pick-up orders, or just simply head to a drive-thru at a participating restaurant.

The deal is not available with a delivery order.

According to Thrillist, the Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos taco was launched by Taco Bell last week. April 21 is the fourth straight Tuesday that Taco Bell has offered free Doritos Locos.

Last month, Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a letter to customers, "It's a small way for us to say thank you for the ways you're showing up for your communities and our chance to give you a little TLC during this time."