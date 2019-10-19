Tornados a threat as Nestor pesters Florida

Tropical Storm Nestor is nearing the Florida Panhandle, but most of the lopsided system's wind and rain is focused on Central Florida, where at least two tornados caused damage late Friday. That threat continues today.

Saturday morning, Nestor was 110 miles southwest of Apalachicola with winds of 50 mph. It was on track to close that gap and make landfall there later today as a weakening tropical storm. But the storm's rain is all east of that center of circulation, soaking most of Florida from the Keys to Jacksonville.

LINK: Track Nestor on MyFoxHurricane.com

Parts of the Bay Area have already received an estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain, with the highest amounts mostly along the coast. The rain is expected to continue Saturday morning and localized flooding will be a threat, FOX 13 meteorologist Brittany Rainey warned.

Radar-estimated rainfall totals as of Saturday morning.

LINK: SkyTower Radar views

As Nestor's rain bands come ashore, there is also an increased chance of tornados spinning up. A tornado watch remains in effect until noon.

Advertisement

The tornado warnings started Friday night. One home along Temple Terrace in Seminole lost its roof in an EF0 tornado, but no one was hurt.

"It's a small price to pay to live in paradise. I love it here. Just because a tornado hit my house doesn't mean I'm down on Florida. It's a fluke thing and we are OK," Melissa Dellapenna offered.

Further east, a longer-lived tornado spun through eastern Hillsborough County into Polk.County. Thousands of Polk residents are without power this morning and Kathleen MIddle School was damaged. Crews were expected to return today to assess the scene there.

This truck was blown over by winds along the Polk Parkway late Friday.

RELATED: Homes damaged in Seminole following tornado

RELATED: Severe weather damages Kathleen Middle School

Weather should begin to clear up late Saturday as Nestor pushes into Georgia and races off past the Carolinas.