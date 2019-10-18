Wet forecast: Tropical storm, surge warnings for coast

The National Hurricane Center expects a weather disturbance to become a tropical storm Friday afternoon as it moves toward the northern U.S. Gulf Coast.

The disturbance, which would be named Nestor, should bring a wet weekend across much of the U.S. South.

As of the 11 a.m. update, forecasters say it's about 230 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It has top sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving to the northeast at 22 mph, much faster than yesterday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Mississippi-Alabama line to Yankeetown, Florida, and from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River. A storm surge warning extends down to Clearwater.

"I don't think it's going to be a major issue, but areas that are typically prone to flooding, you'll have a keep an eye on that," FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg offered.

Wind shear is slowing down the system's development, but it is also causing its wind field to spread out over a larger area. Forecasters expect blustery winds and heavy rain in parts of Alabama, Georgia and northern Florida, followed by the Carolinas and Virginia by Sunday.

The Tampa Bay area can expect winds of 20 to 30 mph, mostly overnight Friday into Saturday, with gusts as high as 40 mph, especially further north.

"It's rain, it's some wind, it's the potential for a few strong thunderstorms tomorrow morning," Osterberg explained.

If nothing else, Floridians may want to keep an eye on their Halloween decorations as the system blows through.

"A lot of people put up those big Halloween inflatables," Osterberg added. "Keep them deflated tomorrow. Otherwise your Dracula is going to wind up in your neighbor's yard or across the street."

