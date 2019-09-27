< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. DOJ issues guidelines for law enforcement using genetic genealogy to solve crimes By Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News Posted Sep 26 2019 11:02PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 27 2019 11:20PM EDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 11:22PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - The new frontier of detective work is genetic genealogy - using DNA profiles submitted to genealogy websites to track down criminals, and the federal government is releasing <a href="http://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/document_dev/2019/09/27/finaldojinterimpolicyonfgg_7679164_ver1.0.pdf">new guidelines</a> for how it’s used.</p><p>The arrest of the suspected golden state killer revealed to the nation how law enforcement connected the dots between DNA found at crime scenes with a name. Starting with the DNA of a distant family member, whose information was in a genealogy database, was enough of a match to the criminal's DNA that detectives were able to narrow down a list of possible suspects.</p><p>Just this month, the alleged Daytona Beach serial killer wast caught using DNA, genetic genealogy, and good detective work.</p><p>“It’s a lead to help further the investigation or the possibility of furthering the investigation, and it would clear all the people who had nothing to do with the crime,” said George Loydgren, a detective with the major case section of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.</p><p>Loydgren said the sheriff’s office used DNA genealogy analysis to help solve a 1983 sexual battery case in January.</p> <div id='continue-text-430445354' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430445354' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430445354' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430445354', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430445354'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“I guarantee you, most of the people who are doing these ancestry [websites] have never been arrested or incarcerated and gave their DNA, so we’re getting regular people who are helping us find these people that shouldn’t be around society, murderers and rapists,” said Loydgren.</p><p>There are concerns, however, about balancing privacy. This week, the U.S. Department of Justice released an interim policy to guide for agencies conducting genetic genealogy to track down criminals. The 8-page document lays out criteria law enforcement must meet before turning to DNA databases.</p><p>“There have to be rules in place for it. Obviously, just a quick little synopsis of the rules, [it] pretty much seems like what we do now in law enforcement,” said Loydgren.</p><p>Currently, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement runs DNA tests for the state and stores results in a national database.</p><p>“If that person has never left their DNA anywhere before or they’re a first-time offender, you’re never going to find them in a database,” said Loydgren.</p><p>So if that doesn’t pan out, some agencies turn to an alternative method to find a lead.</p><p>“These outside genealogy companies are priceless because it opens up the door to millions of people to help us find the right person that we never would’ve before,” said Loydgren.</p><p>The DOJ said it wants law enforcement to exhaust all options before turning to DNA genealogy. The interim policy goes into effect November 1, and the DOJ will issue final guidelines next year.</p><p><a href="http://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/document_dev/2019/09/27/finaldojinterimpolicyonfgg_7679164_ver1.0.pdf">Read the interim guidelines here</a>.</p><p>Until then, the DNA testing industry continues to grow and each company deals with customers' data differently. </p><p>Familytreedna.com says it allows law enforcement and third parties, on a case-by-case basis, to upload the DNA information of a deceased person or suspected perpetrators in an effort to identify them.</p><p>The two largest DNA testing companies, 23andMe and AncestryDNA say they will only allow law enforcement access to a customer's DNA information if compelled by law under court order.</p><p>GEDMatch is not a DNA testing company. It operates an open database of DNA profiles which are uploaded by users for the purpose of open-source familial research. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Consumer" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401421" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Consumer Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/consumer/doordash-says-49-million-affected-in-third-party-data-breach" title="DoorDash says 4.9 million affected in third-party data breach" data-articleId="430413878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/DoorDash_says_millions_affected_by_data__0_7677492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/DoorDash_says_millions_affected_by_data__0_7677492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/DoorDash_says_millions_affected_by_data__0_7677492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/DoorDash_says_millions_affected_by_data__0_7677492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/DoorDash_says_millions_affected_by_data__0_7677492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DoorDash said 4.9 million people connected with the delivery service app have been affected by a third-party data breach." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DoorDash says 4.9 million affected in third-party data breach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Online delivery service DoorDash announced that 4.9 million customers, Dashers and merchants were affected by a data breach Thursday.</p><p>DoorDash announced the breach , stating that earlier in September it became aware of unusual activity involving a third-party service.</p><p>After launching an investigation with “outside security experts,” the company learned that an “unauthorized third-party” accessed user data on May 4, 2019.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/complaints-against-brandon-pool-company-double-as-investigation-expands" title="Complaints against Brandon pool company double as investigation expands" data-articleId="430330398" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Complaints_against_pool_company_double_0_7676514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Complaints_against_pool_company_double_0_7676514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Complaints_against_pool_company_double_0_7676514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Complaints_against_pool_company_double_0_7676514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Complaints_against_pool_company_double_0_7676514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After FOX 13 News' Aaron Mesmer spoke to victims who had liens placed on their homes due to a contractor not paying its subcontractors, additional victims have come forward to file complaints against Exclusive Pools, Inc." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Complaints against Brandon pool company double as investigation expands</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 11:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 12:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the investigation into a Brandon pool company expands, a group of homeowners who might be out tens of thousands of dollars apiece gathered together Wednesday to discuss what to do next.</p><p>FOX 13 has now learned of at least 21 homeowners who hired Exclusive Pools to build them a new pool. More than a dozen of them met at a home in Valrico, sharing stories of frustration and uncertainty.</p><p>"We built a lanai, we wanted a pool to do, I dare say, golden years, and we have anything but. We have a pile of dirt right now and some gunite," said Jeff Lilly, referring to the type of material commonly used to pool construction.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/mattel-introduces-new-gender-neutral-dolls-kids-don-t-want-their-toys-dictated-by-gender-norms-" title="Mattel introduces new gender-neutral dolls: Kids 'don't want their toys dictated by gender norms'" data-articleId="430243792" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/mattel_1569420171077_7675066_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/mattel_1569420171077_7675066_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/mattel_1569420171077_7675066_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/mattel_1569420171077_7675066_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/mattel_1569420171077_7675066_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Mattel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mattel introduces new gender-neutral dolls: Kids 'don't want their toys dictated by gender norms'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 10:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Toymaker Mattel is rolling out a new line of gender-neutral dolls claiming research shows that kids "don't want their toys dictated by gender norms."</p><p>According to a press release , kids will be able to customize their dolls with long or short hair, wearing a skirt, pants or both.</p><p>RELATED: Mattel debuts ‘Día de los Muertos' Barbie doll marking ‘Day of the Dead’</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> 