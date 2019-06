- The next time you feel like you're getting price-gouged and want to report it, there's an app for that.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody just unveiled a new anti-price-gouging app. It's part of her plan fight gouging as hurricane season begins.

Moody says the app will make it easier for people to focus on making it through a disaster -- not filing paperwork.

"These cases are often hard to enforce because of the inability to quickly, promptly gather information and communicate that to our office. It walks you through the exact information we will need to make a case, if in fact it's determined to be price gouging," she explained.

Moody says she believes the app is the first of its kind.

Continue reading below

Search your app store for the words “Florida no scam” to find it or click the links below:

- ANDROID: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shield.oagprice&hl=en_US

- APPLE iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/no-scam-stop-price-gouging/id1464912324?mt=8