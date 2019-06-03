< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida unveils app to report price-gouging data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/florida-unveils-app-to-report-price-gouging" data-title="Florida unveils app to report price-gouging" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/florida-unveils-app-to-report-price-gouging" addthis:title="Florida unveils app to report price-gouging"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410545521.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410545521");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410545521-410545528"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410545521-410545528" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-12h28m54s037_1559579363333_7346750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 03 2019 12:27PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 12:30PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-410545521" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The next time you feel like you're getting price-gouged and want to report it, there's an app for that. </p><p>Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody just unveiled a new anti-price-gouging app. It's part of her plan fight gouging as hurricane season begins.</p><p>Moody says the app will make it easier for people to focus on making it through a disaster -- not filing paperwork.</p><p>"These cases are often hard to enforce because of the inability to quickly, promptly gather information and communicate that to our office. More Consumer Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Almost 95,000 pounds of Johnsonville&rsquo;s ready-to-eat jalape&ntilde;o cheddar smoked sausages were recalled due to the potential presence of &ldquo;extraneous material,&rdquo; (USDA) officials announced Friday. (United States Department of Agriculture)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Johnsonville recalls almost 100,000 pounds of jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer grilling season is here but if you've stocked up on Johnsonville smoked sausages, you'll want to check the labels as 93,393 pounds have been recalled because of possible "extraneous material."</p><p>The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Johnsville announced the recall Friday after the company notifed the agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that it found hard green plastic in the meat.</p><p>Fourteen-ounce packages with a “best by” date of June 9 are part of the company’s recall and have the establishment number “EST. 34224,” the FSIS said. The products were shipped nationwide and internationally.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/ben-jerrys-aims-to-churn-out-cbd-ice-cream-as-soon-as-its-legalized" title="Ben & Jerry's aims to churn out CBD ice cream 'as soon as it's legalized'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ben___Jerry___s_wants_to_make_CBD_ice_cr_0_7333423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ben___Jerry___s_wants_to_make_CBD_ice_cr_0_7333423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ben___Jerry___s_wants_to_make_CBD_ice_cr_0_7333423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ben___Jerry___s_wants_to_make_CBD_ice_cr_0_7333423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ben___Jerry___s_wants_to_make_CBD_ice_cr_0_7333423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ben & Jerry’s wants to make CBD ice cream a thing, but it won't be possible unless the federal government says it’s OK. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ben & Jerry's aims to churn out CBD ice cream 'as soon as it's legalized'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ben & Jerry’s wants to make CBD ice cream a thing, but it won't be possible unless the federal government says it’s OK. </p><p>“We are committed to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it’s legalized at the federal level,” said the ice cream company in a press release .</p><p>The ice cream maker says that they are fans of “all things groovy” and want to be on top of the latest food trends, specifically cannabidiol, or CBD. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/value-of-1-varies-by-state-up-to-116-in-one-as-low-as-084-in-another" title="Value of $1 varies by state — up to $1.16 in one, as low as $0.84 in another" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Value_of__1_varies_by_state_____up_to__1_0_7333128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Value_of__1_varies_by_state_____up_to__1_0_7333128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Value_of__1_varies_by_state_____up_to__1_0_7333128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Value_of__1_varies_by_state_____up_to__1_0_7333128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Value_of__1_varies_by_state_____up_to__1_0_7333128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The value of the U.S. dollar varies by state, a report found, with $1 having the least value in Hawaii and the most in Mississippi." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Value of $1 varies by state — up to $1.16 in one, as low as $0.84 in another</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The value of the U.S. dollar varies by state, a report found, with $1 having the least value in Hawaii and the most in Mississippi. </p><p>A report from 24/7 Wall St. calculated the value of a dollar in each state using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis .</p><p>A dollar goes the furthest in America's poorest states, which are areas primarily located in the South, the report said. Featured Videos <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-of-boy-thrown-at-moa-you-chose-to-listen-to-the-devil-that-day-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/23/9%20P%20-%20MOA%20KID%20FOLO%20DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png_7148583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - MOA KID FOLO DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mother of boy thrown at MOA: 'You chose to listen to the Devil that day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arkansas-remains-identified-as-4-year-old-maleah-davis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/maleahRIP_1559574127162_7345787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="maleahRIP_1559574127162-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Child remains found in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old Maleah Davis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mourners-don-t-let-abused-boy-s-death-be-in-vain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eduardo%20Posso_1559249399125.jpg_7331837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo via MCSO" title="Eduardo Posso_1559249399125.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mourners: Don't let abused boy's death be in vain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-who-threw-boy-at-mall-of-america-to-be-sentenced-monday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Aranda%20sentencing%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.27.18.04_1559571976716.png_7345819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Aranda sentencing KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.27.18.04_1559571976716.png-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man who threw boy at Mall of America sentenced to 19 years in prison</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> Most Recent https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;whittlz&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Creative&#x20;Commons&#x20;2&#x2e;0&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jay-Z officially the first rapper to become a billionaire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/clearwater-clergy-member-accused-of-sexual-battery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clearwater clergy member accused of sexual battery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/murder-suspect-mistakenly-released-from-florida-jail-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/broward%20county%20so_eric%20vail_060319_1559577079871.png_7345863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/broward%20county%20so_eric%20vail_060319_1559577079871.png_7345863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/broward%20county%20so_eric%20vail_060319_1559577079871.png_7345863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/broward%20county%20so_eric%20vail_060319_1559577079871.png_7345863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/broward%20county%20so_eric%20vail_060319_1559577079871.png_7345863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Murder suspect mistakenly released from South Florida jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-of-boy-thrown-at-moa-you-chose-to-listen-to-the-devil-that-day-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/23/9%20P%20-%20MOA%20KID%20FOLO%20DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png_7148583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/23/9%20P%20-%20MOA%20KID%20FOLO%20DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png_7148583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/23/9%20P%20-%20MOA%20KID%20FOLO%20DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png_7148583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/23/9%20P%20-%20MOA%20KID%20FOLO%20DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png_7148583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/23/9%20P%20-%20MOA%20KID%20FOLO%20DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png_7148583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother of boy thrown at MOA: 'You chose to listen to the Devil that day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/chemical-spill-prompts-warning-to-fairgrounds-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-11h46m25s349_1559576840784_7346704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-11h46m25s349_1559576840784_7346704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-11h46m25s349_1559576840784_7346704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-11h46m25s349_1559576840784_7346704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-11h46m25s349_1559576840784_7346704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chemical spill prompts warning to Fairgrounds area</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 