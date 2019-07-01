< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. New flooding designation in Tampa could mean hefty costs for homeowners fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/new-flooding-designation-in-tampa-could-mean-hefty-costs-for-homeowners" data-title="New flooding designation in Tampa could mean hefty costs for homeowners" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/new-flooding-designation-in-tampa-could-mean-hefty-costs-for-homeowners" addthis:title="New flooding designation in Tampa could mean hefty costs for homeowners"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415728204.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415728204");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415728204_415792064_106643"></div> <script>$(function(){var TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - If you live in Tampa, a designation you may never have even heard of could drop your property's value. (FOX 13)</strong> - If you live in Tampa, a designation you may never have even heard of could drop your property's value.</p><p>The city's attempt to manage storm water issues could cause a flood of financial problems for homeowners.</p><p>A Tampa resident showed FOX 13's Sorboni Banerjee the South Tampa lot where her dream retirement home was supposed to be built.</p><p>The lot has been redlined -- flagged by the city as being prone to storm water flooding. The homeowner, who didn't want us to use her name, had no idea before buying the property.</p><p>She won't get a building permit until she makes the necessary fixes at a cost of $20,000.</p> <div id='continue-text-415728204' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415728204' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415728204' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415728204', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415728204'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>We took her problem to Tampa's Public Works and Utility Services administrator who supervises storm water services for the city.</p><p>Brad Baird showed us how to search an interactive map on the city's website for redlined properties.</p><p>The website defines redline properties as "properties which experience or may be reasonably expected to experience frequent localized flooding problems or which may have other problems or requirements associated with storm water management."</p><p>Problems that earn a property redline status include things like being in a flood prone area, having pipes under structures, insufficient easement, or need specific building or design accommodations.</p><p>But to use a tool like the one on the city's website, you have to know it exists, how to find it, and what to search for.</p><p>This homeowner didn't. Chances are, others don't know either. We asked if there is any notification process in place for homeowners at the point of purchase or from the appraiser's office.</p><p>"No, there's not," Baird admits. "The appraiser's office is aware of the map but there's no process that I know of."</p><p>Redlining doesn't create a lien so a title company wouldn't know about it. And realtors are licensed with state level tests so a unique, local issue like this would not be taught.</p><p>You'd only learn at the point of applying for a permit.</p><p>The first our homeowner heard her property was redlined was when she started to reach out to builders who told her, before they could move forward, she either had to build on the footprint of the old home she'd torn down or take other measures, which were too expensive for her and her husband, a disabled veteran.</p><p>If she doesn't level the slope of the yard, or build drainage ditches or a retention pond, the city will not issue her the permit.</p><p>"You put that on a single family home? A retention pond? That's ridiculous!" The homeowner shakes her head in dismay.</p><p>There are around 4,000 redline properties in Tampa. Many of them are not in a FEMA flood zone.</p><p>Baird said the city determines redline status based on "decades and decades of flooding complaints from customers," adding there is not a standardized method for categorizing properties. He said input is also taken from workers in the department.</p><p>That has Environmental Attorney George Gramlin questioning the constitutionality of redlining.</p><p>"My bells and whistles go off. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deadline for car rental refunds is this Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Floridians who were improperly charged toll fees by Dollar and Thrifty car rental companies face a Sunday, July 7 deadline to submit refund claims. </p><p>The rental car agencies reached a settlement agreement with the attorney general's office earlier this year. The agreement is related to toll fees placed on rental cars between January 2011 and January 2018. </p><p>Many customers were unaware fees would be added to their final bill. Some were changed $15 per cashless toll or had fees of more than $10 per day added to rental agreements to cover toll road charges. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/salmonella-outbreak-in-us-linked-to-whole-fresh-papayas-imported-from-mexico" title="Salmonella outbreak in U.S. linked to ‘whole, fresh' papayas imported from Mexico" data-articleId="415736688" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A salmonella outbreak in the U.S. has been linked to whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico, the CDC and FDA said in an announcement." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Salmonella outbreak in U.S. linked to ‘whole, fresh' papayas imported from Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A salmonella outbreak in the U.S. has been linked to whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico, the CDC and FDA said in an announcement .</p><p>The public health and regulatory officials warned the public not to eat, serve or sell the papayas or food that contains papaya from Mexico in the following six states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. </p><p>Sixty-two people have fallen ill in eight states: Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas, the CDC said. Twenty-three people have been hospitalized. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/ahead-of-prime-day-amazon-launches-back-to-school-store" title="Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon launches back-to-school store" data-articleId="415707517" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon launches back-to-school store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX BUSINESS — Amazon is targeting back-to-school shoppers at this year’s Prime Day event.</p><p>In gearing up for the event, the online retail giant on Monday launched a “Happy School Year” store for parents, students and educators to find classroom supplies, laptops, and other electronics, backpacks and back-to-school clothes in one place.</p><p>Prime Day is scheduled for July 15-16. This year’s 48-hour event will be Amazon’s longest to date.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/new-flooding-designation-in-tampa-could-mean-hefty-costs-for-homeowners"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/After_buying_lot__redline_status_prevent_1_7462600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="After_buying_lot__redline_status_prevent_1_20190702024042"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New flooding designation in Tampa could mean hefty costs for homeowners</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-with-disability-gifted-custom-golf-cart-after-his-was-stolen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Strangers_gift_disabled_man_new_golf_car_3_7462784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Strangers_gift_disabled_man_new_golf_car_3_20190702023416"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man with disability gifted custom golf cart after his was stolen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-mother-had-epidural-stuck-in-her-spine-for-four-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Selena Gray holds her newborn daughter Serenity at home after having an epidural stuck in her back for four days. (Photo courtesy of Selena Gray via Facebook)" title="Selena Gray_1562030206708.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-7-with-autism-traveling-solo-has-heartwarming-encounter-with-man-sitting-beside-him-on-plane"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Landon (R) is a 7-year-old boy with autism who made an unlikely friend in Ben Pedraza (L), while on his first solo flight from Las Vegas to Portland. 