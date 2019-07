It was in 1994 when Rollin’ Oats Market and Cafe made a commitment to the Tampa Bay area that they continue to honor today.

“Even I thought I was crazy, but we just wanted to open an operation that sold clean food and at a good price,” said founder Bert Swain. Twenty-five years later, and that "operation" is still thriving.

Rollin’ Oats is celebrating their 25th anniversary on Saturday, July 27 with live music, giveaways, and barbecue all at the original St. Pete location.

Rollin’ Oats said they pride themselves on providing natural wellness products like organic foods and produce, nutritional supplements and healthy lifestyle supplies.

“Food is food, except, you can add a bunch of stuff to it or you can eat it in its natural form. We prefer the natural form,” said John, a Rollin’ Oats manager.

Continue reading below

If that’s not enough, they also have a cafe that features many of the organic products found in the store. They offer full plate meals, sandwiches, smoothies and more.

“So you want to support the home team, this is the local home team right here,” added FOX 13’s Charley Belcher.

The original Rollin’ Oats is located in St. Pete at 2842 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Street. The Tampa store is located at 1021 N. MacDill Avenue.

LINK: For more information visit here.