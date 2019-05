- If you’re looking for a good record store, this Clearwater location might be the right one for you.

Clearwater Record Shop is located in an industrial park in Clearwater. They have a huge selection of old, collectible vinyl. They also have a space next door where they host collectibles shows on a regular basis.

The next show is happening tomorrow. From music memorabilia to rare records, you never know what might show up.

For more information, head over to the Clearwater Record Shop website.

Clearwater Record Shop

1610 North Hercules Avenue

Clearwater, Florida 33765

727-200-9397



Continue reading below