Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg preps pups for competitions, homes
ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - There is a club in St. Petersburg just for dogs.
It’s a training club, to be more specific, for owners who want a “well-mannered family pet” or would like to enter their dogs into competition events. From basic obedience to advanced agility, they have a little something for every pup here.
The Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg is hosting an open house on Saturday, September 8, which would be a good chance to visit and see what they are all about. The open house will also feature some local rescue groups, in case you are looking for a furry friend.
Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg
4400 34th Street North, Suite B
St. Petersburg, FL 33714
(727) 527-5568
Website: www.dtcsp.org