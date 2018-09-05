Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg preps pups for competitions, homes

- There is a club in St. Petersburg just for dogs.

It’s a training club, to be more specific, for owners who want a “well-mannered family pet” or would like to enter their dogs into competition events. From basic obedience to advanced agility, they have a little something for every pup here.

The Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg is hosting an open house on Saturday, September 8, which would be a good chance to visit and see what they are all about. The open house will also feature some local rescue groups, in case you are looking for a furry friend.

Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg

4400 34th Street North, Suite B

St. Petersburg, FL 33714

(727) 527-5568

Website: www.dtcsp.org

