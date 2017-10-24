Tampa Theatre focuses on Halloween before renovations

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Oct 24 2017 01:00PM EDT

Video Posted: Oct 24 2017 12:59PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - If you’re looking for a variety of Halloween experiences, you can get your fix at the Tampa Theatre.

Between screening classic scary movies and ghost tours, you may want to take advantage before it temporarily closes. Big renovations are planned here that will close the theatre on November 6 for six weeks as they replace all seats, the main curtain, and restore the paint and plaster in the lobby, as well as the concessions stand.  It will be the most extensive restoration project since 1976.

Get spooked while you still can.

Tampa Theatre
711 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602
813-274-8981

Website: http://tampatheatre.org

 

