Tampa Theatre focuses on Halloween before renovations

- If you’re looking for a variety of Halloween experiences, you can get your fix at the Tampa Theatre.

Between screening classic scary movies and ghost tours, you may want to take advantage before it temporarily closes. Big renovations are planned here that will close the theatre on November 6 for six weeks as they replace all seats, the main curtain, and restore the paint and plaster in the lobby, as well as the concessions stand. It will be the most extensive restoration project since 1976.

Get spooked while you still can.

Tampa Theatre

711 North Franklin Street

Tampa, FL 33602

813-274-8981

Website: http://tampatheatre.org