Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in bathroom 11 2019 09:46PM WILMINGTON, Del. (FOX 29) - A Delaware woman who thought she couldn't have children says she unexpectedly gave birth in the bathroom without showing any symptoms before delivering. (FOX 29)</strong> - A Delaware woman who thought she couldn't have children says she unexpectedly gave birth in the bathroom without showing any symptoms before delivering.</p><p>"I'd been trying for years, nothing came out of it so I was like I am 37 now it is what it is," Carla Collazo told FOX 29's Joyce Evans. </p><p>"It happened so fast everything just came out so now she has a placenta in her hand and I have a baby in my hand. She's freaking out. I'm telling her that we have a baby. We have to save her," Santos explained.</p><p>Dramatic photos and videos show a preemie baby girl, who weighed a little more than two pounds. The baby was delivered in the toilet on Aug. 25 and no one knew, especially the mom that she was pregnant.</p><p>"I was just in shock—just in shock," Collazo said.</p> <div id='continue-text-428427089' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-428427089' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428427089' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428427089', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428427089'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Collazo suffers from a gynecological condition that she says doctors told her would likely prevent her from ever getting pregnant. She thought nothing of her swollen ankles because she works on her feet for hours. She had taken pregnancy tests a few times but all came out negative and she didn't gain any weight.</p><p>On that Sunday morning, her stomach and back hurt something fierce. Her sister-in-law Santos was about to take her to the emergency room, but Collazo hit the bathroom first. She began to scream and Santos ran in to help.</p><p>Paramedics directed her over the phone what to do next. She grabbed a shoestring as directed.</p><p>"I tied it on the umbilical cord as tight as I could," Santos said. "She was just so precious. She was looking at me and I was looking in her eyes."</p><p>The miracle baby was named Amoura Rose. 