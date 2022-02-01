Reviews: Cultural drama, mystery, and intrigue packed into 3 must-read new releases
January was a big month for new releases in bookstores. Journalist Ashley Kritzer joined FOX 13’s Linda Hurtado to review some titles released in January that readers won’t want to miss.
'You've got cancer': Bay Area author writes guide for what to do after diagnosis
FOX 13’s Linda Hurtado is highlighting books and authors who are making a difference. In this edition of “Tampa Bay Reads,” Hurtado features a book by a fellow cancer survivor who advocates and organizes for those battling breast cancer.