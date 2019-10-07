Three police officers ended up being rescued by a group of suspected drug traffickers they were chasing at sea on Friday after their boats collided off the coast of Spain, officials said.

The Civil Guard said in a news release the incident happened off the coast of Costa del Sol, after Spanish maritime patrol agents were trying to intercept a boat suspected of carrying drugs that had four people on board.

During the chase, officials said both vessels collided, causing three police officers to fall into the water after the agent's boat went "out of control."