" style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Chunky shelter cat gets camera shy during TV interview addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/chunky-shelter-cat-gets-camera-shy-during-tv-interview" data-title="Chunky shelter cat gets camera shy during TV interview" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/chunky-shelter-cat-gets-camera-shy-during-tv-interview" addthis:title="Chunky shelter cat gets camera shy during TV interview"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425341852.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425341852");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425341852_425328251_101138"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425341852_425328251_101138";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425328251","video":"597951","title":"26-pound%20cat%20escapes%2C%20hides%20behind%20FOX%2029%20couch","caption":"BeeJay%2C%20a%2026-pound%20cat%2C%20is%20up%20for%20adoption%20at%20the%20Morris%20Animal%20Refuge%20animal%20shelter%20in%20Philadelphia.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2F26_pound_cat_escapes__hides_behind_FOX_2_0_7612932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2F26_pound_cat_escapes__hides_behind_FOX_29_couch_597951_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661204050%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DwXWwrJfaOLLZ0yzDJAqLAJ3dz0o","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fchunky-shelter-cat-gets-camera-shy-during-tv-interview"}},"createDate":"Aug 23 2019 05:34PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425341852_425328251_101138",video:"597951",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/26_pound_cat_escapes__hides_behind_FOX_2_0_7612932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"BeeJay%252C%2520a%252026-pound%2520cat%252C%2520is%2520up%2520for%2520adoption%2520at%2520the%2520Morris%2520Animal%2520Refuge%2520animal%2520shelter%2520in%2520Philadelphia.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/23/26_pound_cat_escapes__hides_behind_FOX_29_couch_597951_1800.mp4?Expires=1661204050&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=wXWwrJfaOLLZ0yzDJAqLAJ3dz0o",eventLabel:"26-pound%20cat%20escapes%2C%20hides%20behind%20FOX%2029%20couch-425328251",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fchunky-shelter-cat-gets-camera-shy-during-tv-interview"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 29 News staff
Posted Aug 23 2019 06:29PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 06:30PM EDT PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - It turns out that everyone's new favorite chunky shelter cat is a bit bashful of his newfound fame.

Appearing on FOX 29's 'Good Day,' the 2-year-old, 26-pound cat named Mr. B made his television debut. While Morris Animal Rescue representative, Emmy Homan, was letting viewers know Mr. B's story, the cat decided that he wasn't cut out for the spotlight after all.

Mr. B leapt behind the couch and nestled into a dark corner with just enough space for his generous proportions.

"We got a cat on the loose," anchor Alex Holley exclaimed.

The other anchor, Mike Jerrick, sprang into action and scaled the back of the couch to survey the best way to extract the camera shy cat.

With couches displaced and flashlights drawn, the Good Day Animal Rescue Team was able to reach Mr. B.

It's safe to say that the husky feline just wants a relaxing place to call his forever home with an owner who will appreciate his unique size. One adorably frazzled picture taken after a five-year-old girl's first day back at school has gone massively viral on Facebook, though her mother is still mystified as to how the youngster got so messy in the first place. (Courtesy of Barrhead News) (Courtesy of Barrhead News) (Photo courtesy of Eagle Creek Golf Club) 