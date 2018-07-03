Cobb County man mows American flag into lawn

- A man in Cobb County has turned his front yard into a patriotic display worthy of the Fourth of July.

This is the sixth year that Tom Troceen mowed his lawn in Acworth into the shape of the American Flag.

Speaking to FOX 5 last year, Troceen said he started the tradition to surprise his father-in-law, who had served in the Air Force.

Troceen had a humorous incident filming his video that probably will remind all Atlantans of the collapse of the Georgia Dome when a garbage truck decided to barge in and block the shot.

"Move over #MartaBus... hello #TrashTaxi," he joked on Facebook.