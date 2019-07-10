The Florida Keys is a common destination to relax and let loose – and maybe let invasive iguanas eat your leftovers?
Barbie Smith, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was vacationing in Key West with her boyfriend during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day during their stay at Ibis Bay Beach Resort, they ordered food at the resort. When they couldn't finish it, something else did -- the uninvited iguana.
Smith said the iguana is seen there almost every day, sometimes even going inside the restaurant. One of the employees shooed it away, but then 30 minutes later, it came back, jumped on the bar, and helped itself to their leftovers.