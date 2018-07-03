Florida fisherman hooks bale of marijuana

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 03 2018 12:09PM EDT

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (FOX 13) - A fisherman in South Florida reeled in what he thought was a large fish but turned out to be a bale of marijuana on his birthday. 

Jorge Bustamante was out fishing while celebrating his birthday when he hooked the big square bale of marijuana Monday morning off the coast of Pompano Beach.

He told WSVN that the Coast Guard arrived to pick up the bale nicknamed "square grouper" by officials. 

But before it was taken away, Bustamante took some pictures with the load. 
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Florida fisherman hooks bale of marijuana
  • Tampa police: Left lanes are for passing vehicles, per Florida law
  • Teen visiting Florida from India missing
  • Deputy shoots alligator that trapped a girl in a tree
  • Norwegian crew member who went overboard found 22 hours later
  • New Florida laws: Marriage age, opioids, mugshots
  • 'Lightning McQueen' show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2019
  • New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests
  • Putnam, Desantis debate Trump ties, immigration
  • SpaceX, NASA plan early-morning launch Friday