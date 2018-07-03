Florida fisherman hooks bale of marijuana

- A fisherman in South Florida reeled in what he thought was a large fish but turned out to be a bale of marijuana on his birthday.

Jorge Bustamante was out fishing while celebrating his birthday when he hooked the big square bale of marijuana Monday morning off the coast of Pompano Beach.

He told WSVN that the Coast Guard arrived to pick up the bale nicknamed "square grouper" by officials.

But before it was taken away, Bustamante took some pictures with the load.

