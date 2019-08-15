< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var Just by smiling, he's helping break down barriers data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Just by smiling, he's helping break down barriers&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/good-stuff/extraordinary-ordinary-hug-ethan-holt" data-title="Just by smiling, he's helping break down barriers" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/good-stuff/extraordinary-ordinary-hug-ethan-holt" addthis:title="Just by smiling, he's helping break down barriers"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423954442.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li 15 2019 12:34PM By Walter Allen, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 15 2019 12:50PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 12:34PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 12:55PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Marketing campaigns don't always showcase "the real" and instead, focus on ideal images we're supposed to chase. But one company is using a different method and hoping everyone else will follow their lead by being more inclusive.</p><p>Ethan Holt is at the center of it, and the 16-year-old couldn't fit more into their brand if he tried.</p><p>“It does feel good to be at the beach, get a tan,” Ethan laughed.</p><p>"He loves the beach. He's on the Special Olympics paddleboard team, he's on the swim team, he's a water baby," his mother, Phoy Holt, told FOX 13 News.</p><p>The members of Help Us Gather (HUG) worked on pairing Holt up with Surf Style. Then the acceptance," Phoy continued. "Once we were able to get over that hump of realizing he had Down syndrome, it was difficult at first, but now we're just along for the ride and he has taken us along for some amazing journeys."

That journey has led them to Ethan being a model for Surf Style in their social media ad campaigns. USF's poop-powered generator could have worldwide impact

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 13 2019 03:06PM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 11:20AM EDT

Flowers are blooming in an unconventional spot. It's a vertical hydroponic wall attached to a small generator.

"Which is basically making use of the nutrients and water recovered from the waste water that our system is treating," explained University of South Florida researcher Jorge Calabria.

The mini sewage system is called the NEWgenerator. It was developed by USF engineering professor Dr. Daniel Yeh and his research team.

Adaptive Crossfit classes help injured veterans get into shape

By Bob Shackelford, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 13 2019 05:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 13 2019 09:16PM EDT

Crossfit workouts can seem intimidating for first-timers. But imagine trying to get back into working out as you're recovering from a wartime injury.

1st Lieutenant Victor Prato is back in the gym less than two years after he was nearly killed in Afghanistan.

"During one of our patrols, my patrol—and specifically my truck—was targeted by a suicide bomber," said Prato.

A bond until the end: Veterans join veterans to honor their lives of service

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 06 2019 12:15PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 05:44PM EDT

According to the organization We Honor Veterans, one out of every four dying Americans is a veteran. As veterans age and approach the end of their lives, they often need the kind of understanding that only a fellow veteran has.

Michael Couper is a Vietnam War veteran. On most Wednesdays, you can find him at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park. He is a volunteer for the Serving Veterans program. His job is to honor military veterans in their final days.

"It is strange," said Couper. "Normally I come on a Wednesday and maybe have a good conversation with a vet and by the time I get back on the next Wednesday, he's passed away. And I'm thinking maybe I was the last person he had a good conversation with. And that makes me feel good." It's helping communities deficient in clean water, energy, and sanitation -- and it's using people power to do it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USF's poop-powered generator could have worldwide impact</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Flowers are blooming in an unconventional spot. It's a vertical hydroponic wall attached to a small generator.</p><p>"Which is basically making use of the nutrients and water recovered from the waste water that our system is treating," explained University of South Florida researcher Jorge Calabria. </p><p>The mini sewage system is called the NEWgenerator. It was developed by USF engineering professor Dr. Daniel Yeh and his research team.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/adaptive-crossfit-classes-help-injured-veterans-get-into-shape" title="Adaptive Crossfit classes help injured veterans get into shape" data-articleId="423617451" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Tampa_crossfit_adapts_to_veterans__needs_0_7590758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Tampa_crossfit_adapts_to_veterans__needs_0_7590758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Tampa_crossfit_adapts_to_veterans__needs_0_7590758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Tampa_crossfit_adapts_to_veterans__needs_0_7590758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Tampa_crossfit_adapts_to_veterans__needs_0_7590758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crossfit workouts can seem intimidating for first-timers. But imagine trying to get back into working out as you’re recovering from a wartime injury." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Adaptive Crossfit classes help injured veterans get into shape</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bob Shackelford, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 09:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Crossfit workouts can seem intimidating for first-timers. But imagine trying to get back into working out as you’re recovering from a wartime injury.</p><p>1st Lieutenant Victor Prato is back in the gym less than two years after he was nearly killed in Afghanistan.</p><p>“During one of our patrols, my patrol—and specifically my truck—was targeted by a suicide bomber,” said Prato.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/a-bond-until-the-end-veterans-volunteer-to-help-veterans" title="A bond until the end: Veterans join veterans to honor their lives of service" data-articleId="422441718" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to the organization We Honor Veterans, one out of every four dying Americans is a veteran. As veterans age and approach the end of their lives, they often need the kind of understanding that only a fellow veteran has. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A bond until the end: Veterans join veterans to honor their lives of service</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>According to the organization We Honor Veterans, one out of every four dying Americans is a veteran. As veterans age and approach the end of their lives, they often need the kind of understanding that only a fellow veteran has. </p><p>Michael Couper is a Vietnam War veteran. On most Wednesdays, you can find him at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park. He is a volunteer for the Serving Veterans program. His job is to honor military veterans in their final days.

"It is strange," said Couper. "Normally I come on a Wednesday and maybe have a good conversation with a vet and by the time I get back on the next Wednesday, he's passed away. And I'm thinking maybe I was the last person he had a good conversation with. And that makes me feel good." 