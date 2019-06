- Sarasota has found a way for you to eat at your favorite restaurants, for the price you want.

Over 50 restaurants have decided to extend their annual event, Savor Sarasota.

Savor Sarasota is when restaurants offer prix-fixe, multi-course lunch and dinner menus for only $16 and $32 per person.

It was originally scheduled to take place June 1 through June 14. Due to the event's popularity, many restaurants have extended their Savor Sarasota deal through the summer.

Each restaurant has chosen how long they wish to extend the offer until. Some have extended through September.

"It's the perfect time to get out, try your favorite restaurant over and over again, or go try something new in town," said Britney Guertin, Visit Sarasota Country's communications and content manager.

LINK: For a complete list of participating restaurants and end dates visit www.savorsarasota.com.