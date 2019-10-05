< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kids in Kansas are eating vaping cartridges, drinking liquid nicotine, poison control center says type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431403202").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431403202").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431403202" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - As health officials across the country grapple to find the cause behind some 805 cases of e-cigarette-linked lung illnesses, doctors in Kansas — which has seen at least two vaping-related deaths — are seemingly dealing with something new: Kids eating vaping cartridges.</p><p>Officials at the University of Kansas Health System's Poison Control Center <a href="https://www.kmbc.com/article/kids-ingesting-vaping-pods-prompt-calls-to-poison-control/29328713" target="_blank">told KMBC News</a> they've received numerous calls from parents who claim their child has consumed a vaping pod, which is filled with liquid nicotine.</p><p>"We've had kids eat the cartridges, drink the solutions and get sick," Dr. Stephen Thornton, medical director for the University of Kansas Health System Poison Control Center, told the news station.</p><p>The center has received at least nine calls in the past few weeks "specifically related to young kids found with an e-cigarette or vaping pod where children were not actually vaping," per KMBC News, which did not report the children's ages.</p><p>"Parents are calling saying, ‘Hey, I found my kid holding the vaping product,' or 'I found the kid with the e-cigarette pod in their mouth.' So we're actually having a bit of an uptick in that, along with having reports of these vaping associated pulmonary illnesses," Dr. Elizabeth Silver, a clinical toxicologist with the University of Kansas Health System Poison Control Center, said. In extreme instances, symptoms can include seizures, coma and respiratory failure.</p><p>E-cigarettes and liquid nicotine, according to <a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/319627.php" target="_blank">Medical News Today</a>, "are responsible for the majority of cases of nicotine poisoning."</p><p>Poison control centers across the country have seen a rise in calls about potential nicotine poisoning cases as vaping has become more popular. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family on South Carolina vacation pulls 44 pounds of cocaine from ocean</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 09 2019 06:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family visiting South Carolina fished a big package from the ocean, took it to their rental home and opened it up, finding about 44 pounds of cocaine.</p><p>Beaufort County Sheriff's Maj. Bob Bromage told news outlets Monday that the family was walking along Fripp Island when they spotted the trash bag-wrapped package floating in the water. They dragged it onto the beach and lugged it to their rental in a golf cart, later slicing it open to discover bricks of white powder. At that point, they figured they'd better call police.</p><p>Authorities assessed the cocaine's value at more than $600,000. Officials are working to determine its origin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/meet-the-queen-of-corpulence-holly-crowned-2019-fat-bear-week-champion" title="Meet the ‘Queen of Corpulence': ‘Holly' crowned 2019 ‘Fat Bear Week' champion" data-articleId="431772802" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Meet_the____Queen_of_Corpulence________H_0_7692452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Meet_the____Queen_of_Corpulence________H_0_7692452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Meet_the____Queen_of_Corpulence________H_0_7692452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Meet_the____Queen_of_Corpulence________H_0_7692452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Meet_the____Queen_of_Corpulence________H_0_7692452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meet the ‘Queen of Corpulence’: ‘Holly’ crowned 2019 ‘Fat Bear Week’ champion" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meet the ‘Queen of Corpulence': ‘Holly' crowned 2019 ‘Fat Bear Week' champion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 09 2019 05:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 09 2019 05:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A winner has officially been announced for Alaska's Katmai National Park & Reserve fifth annual "Fattest Bear" of Brooks River competition featuring the park's heftiest bears.</p><p>The park is home to nearly 2,000 brown bears and had announced this year's bracket pitting 12 of its burliest against each other for its annual single-elimination tournament.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/reward-increases-to-52k-in-search-for-dulce-maria-alavez" title="Reward increases to $52K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez" data-articleId="431767695" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/dulce_maria_alavez_missing_1569101209529_7670047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/dulce_maria_alavez_missing_1569101209529_7670047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/dulce_maria_alavez_missing_1569101209529_7670047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/dulce_maria_alavez_missing_1569101209529_7670047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/dulce_maria_alavez_missing_1569101209529_7670047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reward increases to $52K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 09 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement officials from various agencies continue their search for a 5-year-old girl who they say was abducted from a Cumberland County park in mid-September.</p><p>Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16. after playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother.</p><p>The children's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. 