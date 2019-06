- Emergency crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials spill at a warehouse east of Tampa.

The location is at the end of East Chelsea Street, right along Interstate 4 and not far from the Florida State Fairgrounds. A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesman says a 55-gallon drum of a hydroflouric acid was punctured by a forklift, spilling 20 gallons of the hazardous material.

A reverse-911 call and text-message alert warned neighbors to shelter in place, but did not provide any extra information.

Three patients are being evaluated at the scene, HCFR says, while crews contain and clean the spill.

No other details were immediately available.



