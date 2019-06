A report out this week from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows violent and property crimes are on the decline across the state.

In fact, 2018 marked the 48th year in a row the crime rate in the sunshine state dropped.

According to FDLE's 2018 Annual UCR , almost every county in the Bay Area had a drop in overall crime last year. For the St. Petersburg Police Department, overall crime is the lowest it's been since 2007, plunging by 21%.