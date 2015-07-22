< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (FOX 13) - A Pasco County man was injured after his wife's gun was accidentally discharged inside a Publix, deputies now say. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Pasco County man was injured after his wife’s gun was accidentally discharged inside a Publix, deputies now say. </p><p>On Sunday, investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/man-accidentally-shoots-himself-in-pasco-county-publix-store">initially reported</a> the man accidentally shot himself with his own weapon, but it turned out the gun belonged to his wife, they said Monday morning, and it never left her purse.</p><p>Publix provided the agency surveillance video showing the incident, which occurred at 2121 Collier Parkway in Land O' Lakes. Deputies said the 69-year-old husband and his 67-year-old wife were seen standing at a cash register. His wife does have a concealed carry permit and carried a Derringer 2-shot gun in her purse, which was sitting on top of the counter.</p><p>Deputies said her purse fell to the ground. Then, her husband was seen flinching before falling to the ground. They said it appeared the gun fired when the purse fell, and a single bullet struck the husband's lower right shin. </p><p>The gun was located inside the wife’s purse, and a hole was discovered in the side of the purse, deputies said. The husband is expected to be okay, and no criminal charges are expected to be filed, according to the sheriff’s office.</p> <div id='continue-text-405199573' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-405199573' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405199573' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405199573', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405199573'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); This includes using the on-ramp as an acceleration lane and using your turn signals to let highway drivers know you wish to merge." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa police: Accelerate to highway speeds when merging</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 02:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Merging onto Florida highways can be stressful, but as long as drivers follow the rules of the road, it would help ease the anxiety.</p><p>By state law, a merging motorist must yield the right of way to the existing traffic on a highway – and adjust their speed accordingly, Officer Roy Paz with the Tampa Police Department explained on Good Day Tampa Bay. This means the traffic on the interstate has the right of way.</p><p>“The responsibility does not belong to the folks on the interstate,” Officer Paz explained. “It belongs to the person actually merging. However, it doesn’t relieve the person of being courteous and moving over to the next lane or letting that person actually merge in.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/muscovy-duck-shot-with-arrow-in-pinellas-park" title="Muscovy duck shot with arrow in Pinellas Park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/pinellas%20park%20duck%20shot%20with%20arrow%201_1557257562774.jpg_7230698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/pinellas%20park%20duck%20shot%20with%20arrow%201_1557257562774.jpg_7230698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/pinellas%20park%20duck%20shot%20with%20arrow%201_1557257562774.jpg_7230698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/pinellas%20park%20duck%20shot%20with%20arrow%201_1557257562774.jpg_7230698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/pinellas%20park%20duck%20shot%20with%20arrow%201_1557257562774.jpg_7230698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pinellas Park Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Muscovy duck shot with arrow in Pinellas Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 03:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Someone is shooting ducks with darts in Pinellas Park, according to police. </p><p>The Pinellas Park Police Department said a few ducks have been shot with "crossbow-style darts" near 66th Street and 121st Avenue.</p><p>Police released photos of an injured Muscovy duck, showing a roughly 6-inch-long arrow piercing its chest area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> 