- A Pasco County man was injured after his wife’s gun was accidentally discharged inside a Publix, deputies now say.

On Sunday, investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office initially reported the man accidentally shot himself with his own weapon, but it turned out the gun belonged to his wife, they said Monday morning, and it never left her purse.

Publix provided the agency surveillance video showing the incident, which occurred at 2121 Collier Parkway in Land O' Lakes. Deputies said the 69-year-old husband and his 67-year-old wife were seen standing at a cash register. His wife does have a concealed carry permit and carried a Derringer 2-shot gun in her purse, which was sitting on top of the counter.

Deputies said her purse fell to the ground. Then, her husband was seen flinching before falling to the ground. They said it appeared the gun fired when the purse fell, and a single bullet struck the husband's lower right shin.

The gun was located inside the wife’s purse, and a hole was discovered in the side of the purse, deputies said. The husband is expected to be okay, and no criminal charges are expected to be filed, according to the sheriff’s office.

