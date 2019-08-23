< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputies search for stolen horses in Hillsborough County Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/trailer_1566590869460_7612705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425304014-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="trailer_1566590869460.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425304014-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 23 2019 04:08PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-425304014").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-425304014").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425304014" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Deputies are searching for two thoroughbred horses that were stolen from a property in Hillsborough County.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, at least one suspect entered private property in the 8000 block of Meadowview Circle North at some point between 4:30 p.m. on August 20 at 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. on August 21.</p><p>Once on the property, the suspect attached a horse trailer to an unknown vehicle, loaded the two horses onto the trailer, and drove off.</p><p>Investigators are searching for a 1994 Jac Horse trailer that is blue with white stripes along the sides.</p><p>The first horse, "Diablo Donna," is a thoroughbred mare that is light brown in color with black stockings and white markings on the muzzle and between the eyes. The horse is described as 15 hands high, which means it is about 5 feet tall at the shoulder, and has an unknown tattoo number on the upper lip.</p> <div id='continue-text-425304014' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425304014' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425304014' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425304014', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425304014'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The second horse, named "Storm by me," is a thoroughbred gelding that is dark brown in color with black stockings and a white sock on the left rear leg. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/15_apps_every_parent_should_know_how_to__0_7621322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/15_apps_every_parent_should_know_how_to__0_7621322_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/15_apps_every_parent_should_know_how_to__0_7621322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/15_apps_every_parent_should_know_how_to__0_7621322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/15_apps_every_parent_should_know_how_to__0_7621322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The kids are back to school, sports are ramping up, and your children’s heads are constantly buried in their cellphones or tablets.  Local law enforcement is urging parents to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous apps on those devices." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15 apps every parent should know how to use</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 12:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 12:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The kids are back to school, sports are ramping up, and your children’s heads are constantly buried in their cellphones or tablets. Local law enforcement is urging parents to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous apps on those devices.</p><p>The Sarasota County Sheriff says there are the 15 apps every parent needs to know about.</p><p>Some, like Bumble, Grindr and MeetMe are dating platforms, but most are apps that randomly connect users for a live text, voice or even video chat. It’s meant for spontaneous discussions but can lead to inappropriate behavior.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/plan-for-300-miles-of-new-toll-roads-will-be-presented-by-florida-officials" title="Environmental concerns dominate toll road discussions" data-articleId="425783750" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Environment_major_concern_among_toll_roa_0_7621243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Environment_major_concern_among_toll_roa_0_7621243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Environment_major_concern_among_toll_roa_0_7621243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Environment_major_concern_among_toll_roa_0_7621243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Environment_major_concern_among_toll_roa_0_7621243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Florida's toll roads task forces met for the first time at the Tampa Convention Center on Tuesday to discuss a major project that will expand three of the state's transportation corridors." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Environmental concerns dominate toll road discussions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida's toll roads task forces met for the first time at the Tampa Convention Center on Tuesday to discuss a major project that will expand three of the state's transportation corridors.</p><p>The project is called the Multi-Use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance, or M-CORES, and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault was on hand to begin determining how and where the new toll roads will be built.</p><p>"It's exciting to be able to have the groups together to really focus on how we can handle the future of Florida," Thibault said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/officials-charter-school-officials-served-unsafe-food-to-students" title="Officials: Charter school served unsafe food to students" data-articleId="425865298" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Food_safety_questioned_at_Manatee_charte_0_7620463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Food_safety_questioned_at_Manatee_charte_0_7620463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Food_safety_questioned_at_Manatee_charte_0_7620463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Food_safety_questioned_at_Manatee_charte_0_7620463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Food_safety_questioned_at_Manatee_charte_0_7620463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hearings continued Tuesday to determine whether the school district was justified in closing Lincoln Memorial Academy, but much of the focus was on the school's summer meals, and whether they were safe for children." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: Charter school served unsafe food to students</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 04:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An audit showed Lincoln Memorial Academy was $500,000 in debt and had $780,000 in unpaid invoices. The School District of Manatee County says that's why it revoked the Palmetto school's charter in July.</p><p>Hearings continued Tuesday to determine whether the school district was justified, but much of the focus was on the school's summer meals, and whether they were safe for children.</p><p>The school district wanted to know why Lincoln Memorial Academy was buying lunch meals from Sam's Club and Aldi, instead of its usual school lunch program. The county's director of food services filled in those blanks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/15-apps-every-parent-should-know-how-to-use"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/15_apps_every_parent_should_know_how_to__4_7621326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="15_apps_every_parent_should_know_how_to__4_20190828043333"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>15 apps every parent should know how to use</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/facelogics-helps-solve-cold-cases-with-facial-reconstruction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Cold_cases_being_solved_with_facial_reco_2_7621523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cold_cases_being_solved_with_facial_reco_2_20190828043023"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FaceLogics helps solve cold-cases with facial reconstruction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alexa Terrazas, 23, a college student in Mexico, survived after reportedly falling 80 feet from a sixth-floor balcony while performing a yoga pose over a railing last weekend. (Photo Courtesy: Javo Rayado via Fox News)" title="yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/princess-energy-girl-5-attends-chemotherapy-treatments-dressed-in-different-gown-each-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/LILLI%20GOWN_1566950731888.jpg_7620852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lilli Durante, 5, who is undergoing chemotherapy, shows a “zest for life” and brings her “princess energy” to every appointment while wearing an elaborate gown each time. (Photo Courtesy: Courtney Durante)" title="LILLI GOWN_1566950731888.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Princess energy': Girl, 5, attends chemotherapy treatments dressed in different gown each time</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Verlander gets win despite ejection as Astros down Rays 15-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/facelogics-helps-solve-cold-cases-with-facial-reconstruction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Cold_cases_being_solved_with_facial_reco_2_7621523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Cold_cases_being_solved_with_facial_reco_2_7621523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Cold_cases_being_solved_with_facial_reco_2_7621523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Cold_cases_being_solved_with_facial_reco_2_7621523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Cold_cases_being_solved_with_facial_reco_2_7621523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FaceLogics helps solve cold-cases with facial reconstruction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alexa&#x20;Terrazas&#x2c;&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;college&#x20;student&#x20;in&#x20;Mexico&#x2c;&#x20;survived&#x20;after&#x20;reportedly&#x20;falling&#x20;80&#x20;feet&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;sixth-floor&#x20;balcony&#x20;while&#x20;performing&#x20;a&#x20;yoga&#x20;pose&#x20;over&#x20;a&#x20;railing&#x20;last&#x20;weekend&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Javo&#x20;Rayado&#x20;via&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/princess-energy-girl-5-attends-chemotherapy-treatments-dressed-in-different-gown-each-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/LILLI%20GOWN_1566950731888.jpg_7620852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/LILLI%20GOWN_1566950731888.jpg_7620852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/LILLI%20GOWN_1566950731888.jpg_7620852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/LILLI%20GOWN_1566950731888.jpg_7620852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/LILLI%20GOWN_1566950731888.jpg_7620852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lilli&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Durante&#x2c;&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;undergoing&#x20;chemotherapy&#x2c;&#x20;shows&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;zest&#x20;for&#x20;life&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;and&#x20;brings&#x20;her&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;princess&#x20;energy&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;to&#x20;every&#x20;appointment&#x20;while&#x20;wearing&#x20;an&#x20;elaborate&#x20;gown&#x20;each&#x20;time&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Courtney&#x20;Durante&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Princess energy': Girl, 5, attends chemotherapy treatments dressed in different gown each time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/were-all-a-band-of-brothers-veteran-carries-fellow-marine-to-utah-mountain-summit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_veteranmarineutah_082719_1566946674710_7620712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_veteranmarineutah_082719_1566946674710_7620712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_veteranmarineutah_082719_1566946674710_7620712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_veteranmarineutah_082719_1566946674710_7620712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_veteranmarineutah_082719_1566946674710_7620712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Retired&#x20;Marine&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;John&#x20;Nelson&#x20;carried&#x20;his&#x20;friend&#x20;and&#x20;fellow&#x20;Marine&#x20;Staff&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;Jonathon&#x20;Blank&#x20;up&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;summit&#x20;of&#x20;Utah&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Mount&#x20;Timpanogos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Casper&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘We're all a band of brothers': Veteran carries fellow Marine to Utah mountain summit</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 