- Deputies are searching for two thoroughbred horses that were stolen from a property in Hillsborough County.

According to the sheriff's office, at least one suspect entered private property in the 8000 block of Meadowview Circle North at some point between 4:30 p.m. on August 20 at 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. on August 21.

Once on the property, the suspect attached a horse trailer to an unknown vehicle, loaded the two horses onto the trailer, and drove off.

Investigators are searching for a 1994 Jac Horse trailer that is blue with white stripes along the sides.

The first horse, "Diablo Donna," is a thoroughbred mare that is light brown in color with black stockings and white markings on the muzzle and between the eyes. The horse is described as 15 hands high, which means it is about 5 feet tall at the shoulder, and has an unknown tattoo number on the upper lip.

The second horse, named "Storm by me," is a thoroughbred gelding that is dark brown in color with black stockings and a white sock on the left rear leg. The horse is 15.2 hands high, and also has an unknown tattoo on the upper lip.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).