- Deputies are searching for a missing baby and his teenage mother, who were last seen Tuesday in Plant City.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Ana Francisco-Miguel left her home in Plant City on foot with her 6-month old son, David Francisco.

The baby boy is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 25 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Ana was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink lettering and black leggings. She has black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 95 lbs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.



