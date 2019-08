- Two people are dead after a truck traveling the wrong way on 15th Street in Tampa crashed Friday evening, according to Tampa police.

Officers said the wrong-way driver and their passenger died when their truck crashed near 21st Avenue.

Officers said their truck crashed into several parked cars before the crash.

TPD said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. DUI units and Traffic Homicide Units were conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

