- New forensic technology is helping law enforcement agencies across the country crack unsolved cases.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is one of 180 agencies in Florida paying FaceLogics to recreate images of people they have no record of, aside from skeletal remains.

FaceLogics is a private, North Carolina-based company owned by a former law enforcement agent. The company's highly-advanced computer programs can provide life-like, 3D images of what a person looked like when they were alive.

"It's kind of putting the old school with the new technology," said Vinnie Russo, owner of FaceLogics.

Earlier this week, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office released a facial reconstruction image of a woman who was murdered in 1974.

Investigators are hoping the realistic, computer-generated image of "Jane Doe," can help jog someone's memory.

"It's reworked to what she looked like in life, by her physical makeup and cheekbones, and eye sockets," said Detective George Loydgren.

According to the sheriff's office, the unidentified woman was found in the area of High Corner Road and Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville. She is described as being 30 to 40 years old, 125-145 lbs., with short brown hair, and six upper, and six lower teeth.

Russo says his company's images have had great results and believes they are more efficient compared to the traditional clay models forensic teams typically make to recreate someone's appearance.

FaceLogics charges law enforcement agencies about $180 per facial reconstruction image. According to Russo, most agencies pay $999 for a yearly "photo package" that covers facial reconstruction images and composite sketches, among other similar services.