Hughart and her family immediately called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for help. Officials arrived to the area near 79th Avenue in Treasure Island just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
“It’s very upsetting. I could see the wound, I could see how bad it was. But I knew it did have a wound on it. When I went over there and got a closer look that’s when I realized, 'Wow, this guy needs help,'" Karen Hughart said.
The animal has a large laceration at least 2 feet long on its back. The cut could be the result of a boat strike, but FWC said it’s simply too early to tell.
HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: A large laceration can be seen on the back of the injured manatee. Watch as its baby comes up for air right next to it. FWC is closely monitoring the situation. @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/uDvvEMVc1v— Jordan Bowen FOX 13 (@JordanBowenFOX) September 23, 2019
FWC staff paddled near the manatee via kayak to get an assessment of the injury. Neighbors are holding out hope the manatee survives and is able to make a full recovery.
“My fear and obviously their fears are infection can set in that wound so they’re going to monitor her. Everybody out there, if they happen to see her, call FWC," Karen Hughart said.
FWC said it is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to do so into Monday morning. Based on how the manatee is doing Monday, they will then decide the best course of action.
Posted Sep 23 2019 11:01AM EDT
Updated Sep 23 2019 12:28PM EDT
A Sarasota man is accused of molesting his daughter for over year, and deputies are still searching for him.
On Thursday, investigators with the Department of Children and Families interviewed the child, whose age and identity were not disclosed. Deputies said she told them she was molested and sexually battered by her father, 43-year-old Dwight Bainbridge.
Detectives with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the child’s home, located in the 8400 block of Webber Road in Sarasota. When detectives searched the home, they found the victim’s bedroom had a padlock located on the outside of the door.
Posted Sep 23 2019 04:12PM EDT
Updated Sep 23 2019 04:13PM EDT
A small plane crash-landed in a field east of Tampa this afternoon.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the scene is off U.S. 301, just south of the Selmon Expressway.
The aircraft hard-landed in a field there, according to deputies.
Posted Sep 23 2019 07:50AM EDT
Updated Sep 23 2019 01:02PM EDT
The St. Petersburg Bicycle Club honored the life of a bicyclist who was struck and killed in a traffic accident.
The memorial event took place Monday morning with pedestrians and cyclists alike lining up Martin Luther King Jr. Street North. All riders and walkers used bike lanes and designated crosswalks as a reminder to keep St. Pete's streets safe for all.
On Thursday, 25-year-old Anne McLaughlin was using a designated crosswalk in the 2800 block of MLK Jr. Street North when she was hit and killed by an SUV, police said at the time. She died at the scene. Investigators said the driver stayed and cooperated with them. There is no word on whether the driver will face any criminal charges.