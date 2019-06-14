< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. HART promises tempered glass barriers for bus drivers 14 2019 05:21PM By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 14 2019 04:04PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 14 2019 05:21PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 05:23PM EDT data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412730224" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines412730224' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/psta-installs-safety-glass-for-bus-drivers-after-hart-driver-killed"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pinellas_takes_steps_to_protect_bus_driv_0_7381235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>PSTA installs safety glass for bus drivers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/images-from-hart-bus-cameras-show-driver-s-stabbing-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/P-HART%20BUS%20STABBING%20EVIDENCE_WTVT4f4e_146.mxf.00_00_38_34.Still004_1559684707876.jpg_7351706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Images from bus cameras show driver stabbing</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hart-drivers-walk-out-of-board-meeting-about-safety"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__1_7348118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Drivers walk out of board meeting about safety</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hart-driver-raised-safety-concerns-months-before-his-stabbing-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/HART_driver_raised_safety_concerns_3_7292448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Report: Attacker told victim 'God bless you'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-arrest-man-after-hart-bus-driver-fatally-stabbed"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Still0519_00000_1558279134560_7288624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>TPD: Man arrested TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Hillsborough County bus drivers are getting an added layer of protection, but some say it's still too little, too late. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hillsborough County bus drivers are getting an added layer of protection, but some say it's still too little, too late.</p><p>A month after a driver was stabbed to death, Hillsborough Area Rapid Transit (HART) announced it has made a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hart-drivers-walk-out-of-board-meeting-about-safety">deal with the drivers' union</a> to install tempered glass protective barriers to separate drivers and passengers.</p><p>HART said it will cost $1,000,000 to outfit 200 buses with the custom-fit protective barriers, with extended tempered glass, to cover the operator's space.</p><p>That's $5,000 per bus, in hopes <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hart-bus-driver-dead-after-being-stabbed-by-passenger">Thomas Dunn will be the only driver</a> to ever die behind the wheel.</p><p>Dunn was stabbed May 18, allegedly by a rider who ran off after the ambush. They now say it was merely an inert device." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Inert grenade closes roads outside Don CeSar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Emergency crews have cordoned off a section of St. Pete Beach after an apparent grenade was found outside the Don CeSar Hotel this morning. They now say it was merely an inert device.</p><p>According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the hotel just after 11:30 after something that appeared to be a grenade was found in bushes on the east side of the hotel property.</p><p>Deputies closed Casablanca Avenue and asked tourists to avoid the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fhp-pasco-woman-ran-red-light-arrested-after-child-with-no-seat-belt-on-was-ejected" title="FHP: Pasco woman ran red light, arrested after child -- with no seat belt on -- was ejected" data-articleId="412637619" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A New Port Richey woman (pictured), Natali&nbsp;Howe, was arrested on two child neglect charges after she allegedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. One child passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, troopers said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FHP: Pasco woman ran red light, arrested after child -- with no seat belt on -- was ejected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:09AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A child was ejected during a car crash after a New Port Richey woman ran a red light, troopers said. They said the 5-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt. </p><p>The collision occurred Thursday at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Little Road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 25-year-old Natali Howe was traveling in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, heading southbound on Little Road. As she approached Hudson Avenue, they said she ran a red traffic light.</p><p>Howe's vehicle entered the intersection, striking another vehicle, a Kia Optima, before overturning. The driver of the Kia Optima was taken to Morton Plant North Bay Hospital with unknown injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/firefighters-respond-to-storage-facility-fire-in-largo" title="Firefighters respond to storage facility fire in Largo" data-articleId="412632705" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/largo%20storage%20fire_1560504537407.jpg_7396984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/largo%20storage%20fire_1560504537407.jpg_7396984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/largo%20storage%20fire_1560504537407.jpg_7396984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/largo%20storage%20fire_1560504537407.jpg_7396984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/largo%20storage%20fire_1560504537407.jpg_7396984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters respond to storage facility fire in Largo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Largo storage facility caught fire early Friday morning.</p><p>Firefighters from Clearwater and Seminole's fire departments responded to the business at 2297 Lake Avenue SE, saying flames were showing when they arrived. Officials said as they tried to extinguish the fire, they didn't have a key and were forced to cut open a door for entry.</p><p>The northbound lanes of Lake Avenue near Ulmerton Road are closed during the investigation. It appears two units were impacted.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-karma-formerly-abandoned-belgian-malinois-gets-new-life-as-k-9-officer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Good_Karma__Formerly_abandoned_Belgian_M_0_7399536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Good_Karma__Formerly_abandoned_Belgian_M_0_20190614214836-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Good Karma: Formerly abandoned Belgian Malinois gets new life as K-9 officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-rivalry-here-brother-sister-boat-racing-team-become-one-on-the-water"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-OFFSHORE RACING SIBLINGS 5_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No rivalry here: Brother, sister boat racing team become one on the water</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ny-woman-53-died-on-vacation-in-dominican-republic-son-demands-answers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Leyla Cox went on vacation June 5 and was expected to return on June 12. (Photo credit: Provided)" title="Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hart-promises-tempered-glass-barriers-for-bus-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/V-HART%20BUS%20SECURITY_WTVT87ed_146.mxf.00_00_14_39.Still001_1560542905371.jpg_7399285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V-HART BUS SECURITY_WTVT87ed_146.mxf.00_00_14_39.Still001_1560542905371.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HART promises tempered glass barriers for bus drivers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-gets-20-years-for-beating-death-of-elderly-landscaping-client" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man gets 20 years for beating death of elderly landscaping client</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lesandro-guzman-feliz-murder-verdicts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lesandro&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Junior&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Guzman-Feliz" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5 men convicted of murdering Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-rivalry-here-brother-sister-boat-racing-team-become-one-on-the-water" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No rivalry here: Brother, sister boat racing team become one on the water</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/school-bus-driver-accused-of-molesting-young-girl-in-gainesville" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Alachua&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School bus driver accused of molesting young girl in Gainesville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ny-woman-53-died-on-vacation-in-dominican-republic-son-demands-answers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leyla&#x20;Cox&#x20;went&#x20;on&#x20;vacation&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x20;and&#x20;was&#x20;expected&#x20;to&#x20;return&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 