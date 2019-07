- Out of all the teachers in Florida, Hillsborough County is home to the best: Dr. Dakeyen "Dre" Graham.

Dr. Graham was named Florida's 2020 Teacher of the Year. He has been a music teacher at King High School in Tampa for ten years. Before he joined the staff, Graham attended King High School as a student.

He accepted his award on stage in Orlando Thursday night in front of an energetic crowd.

"If it weren't for Hillsborough County Public Schools, I wouldn't be where I am today," Graham said after accepting his award. "That education, that foundation, that learning, that passion for education, that passion to be better and to remain a student of life all came from my journey through Hillsborough County."

Along with the top honor, Dr. Graham will serve as an education ambassador for one year representing all Florida teachers around the state.

Continue reading below

The award also comes with $20,000 in prize money for the winning teacher, and $15,000 for the winning district.

In January, Dr. Graham was also named Hillsborough County's Teacher of the year.