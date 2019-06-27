< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415041084" data-article-version="1.0">Large 'dog tag' memorial on Riverwalk honors fallen heroes</h1>
</header> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415041084").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415041084").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415041084" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. "There are 50 gold stars honoring all Gold Star families nationwide."</p> We encourage all visitors to take a moment to see the beautiful flag on the Riverwalk made entirely of dog tags from fallen soldiers. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class='mod-wrapper mod-story-snippet'>
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog dies from overheating</h4>
By Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 27 2019 09:23AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 10:16AM EDT
<p>A Tampa man was arrested after three dogs were found stuck in locations with triple-digit temperatures, and police said one of those dogs died from heat exhaustion.</p><p>Tampa police arrested 34-year-old Ronell Nedd last week at his home in the 2600 block of 8th Avenue.</p> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog dies from overheating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div Police said one of Nedd's three dogs died from symptoms of heat exhaustion. Investigators said the two other pets were found overheated, but did survive.</p> According to court documents, the surviving pets were found in a small room with no food and no water. The room had no ventilation with a temperature reading 127 degrees.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Over $6,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Town 'N' Country stand</h4>
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 08:54AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 08:55AM EDT
<p>Hillsborough County deputies are searching for the person who stole over $6,000 worth of fireworks.</p><p>Around 3 a.m. Thursday, the unknown person entered the TNT fireworks tent located in the 8000 block of West Hillsborough Avenue and removed fireworks. Officials said a witness who operates a fireworks stand across the street saw the burglary.</p><p>Officials said the suspect fled in a dark sedan – possibly a Buick – eastbound on West Hillsborough Avenue.</p> The owner reported a loss of $6,318 in fireworks.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>St. Petersburg police credit community policing for fewer crimes</h4>
By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 26 2019 10:11PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:21PM EDT
<p>A report out this week from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows violent and property crimes are on the decline across the state.</p><p>In fact, 2018 marked the 48th year in a row the crime rate in the sunshine state dropped.</p><p>According to FDLE's 2018 Annual UCR , almost every county in the Bay Area had a drop in overall crime last year.</p> For the St. Petersburg Police Department, overall crime is the lowest it's been since 2007, plunging by 21%.</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<h3>South Bay woman killed in shark attack in the Bahamas</h3>
<h3>90-foot wind turbine, 81 solar panels power Lake Wales home</h3>
<h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3>
Ten of the 25 Democratic candidates are shown on stage in Miami, Florida, during the first night of the NBC News-hosted Democratic debate. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) <h3>St. Petersburg police credit community policing for fewer crimes</h3> 